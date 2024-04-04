IT'S ABOUT TO BEGIN...ARE YOU READY???

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!

GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/native-americans-conducted-large-scale-copper-mining-6-000-years-ago/

https://www.evilbible.com/evil-bible-home-page/slavery/

https://www.britannica.com/topic/Enuma-Elish

https://www.earthancients.com/?portfolio=5157

https://twitter.com/CGMeifangZhang/status/1775797075545874848

https://www.astronomy.com/science/theia-slammed-into-earth-left-marks-and-then-formed-the-moon-study-suggests/

https://nypost.com/2024/04/04/sports/uconn-finally-arrives-in-arizona-for-final-four-after-plane-nightmare/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=nypost

https://twitter.com/ConservBrief/status/1775861009325904207

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/police-scotland-deluged-nearly-4000-complaints-new-hate-crime-law-weaponized

https://twitter.com/EndWokeness/status/1775585659933045071?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/Kahlissee/status/1775849698739286427

https://twitter.com/US_EUCOM/status/1775862780643475649

https://twitter.com/apocalypseos/status/1775830366622024005

https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1775851263441174997

https://twitter.com/Sprinterfactory/status/1775844709795045673

https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/fed-says-official-net-negative-income-was-1143-billion-2023-2024-03-26/