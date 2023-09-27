Create New Account
Justin Trudeau's Great Canadian Nazi Psyop - Hidden Messaging - It's All in the Gematria
Global Agenda
Published 12 hours ago

During the Russia-Ukraine War Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his troops were fighting Ukraine Asov Battalion Nazi's and mainstream media hascalled it Russian Disinformation. Now this week we are learning that during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Canada's House of Commons last week the MP's all gave a 98 year old former Ukrainian Nazi a standing ovation (not once, but twice) after he was introduced in the visitors gallery by the Speaker of the House who also invited the old Nazi and was not vetted by the government. This whole escapade smells like a big Justin Trudeau psyop turd.

