💥At night, Russia struck the train station in Sinelnikovo, Dnepropetrovsk region

Other objects were also damaged, and the city partially lost power.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to cover the railway infrastructure of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

💥 Last night, Russian Gerans attacked strategic targets in five Ukrainian regions

The main strikes hit Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, and Poltava regions, as well as Chernigov and the Ukrainian Armed Forces-controlled part of Zaporozhye region, including the regional center.

According to preliminary data, the main strike targeted energy infrastructure and transport hubs.