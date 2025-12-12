EPISODE 454: THE PATH FOR HUMANITY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The fallout from last week's HISTORIC ACIP meetings continues. Attorney Aaron Siri joins Del in-studio to break down his powerful presentation to the committee and the panicked response from doctors.
JEFFEREY JAXEN REPORTS: President Trump signals major changes ahead for the vaccine program, telling reporters, "We're going to be reducing it very substantially." We break down what this means for American families.
AND: They built a vegan empire with restaurants across the country. Now Mollie and Ryland Englehart are running a cattle farm called Sovereignty Ranch. What changed? Their stunning transformation — and why they think you need to hear about it.
Guests: Aaron Siri, Esq., Mollie and Ryland Engelhart