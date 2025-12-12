BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EPISODE 454: THE PATH FOR HUMANITY
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5794 followers
34 views • 1 day ago

The fallout from last week's HISTORIC ACIP meetings continues. Attorney Aaron Siri joins Del in-studio to break down his powerful presentation to the committee and the panicked response from doctors.


JEFFEREY JAXEN REPORTS: President Trump signals major changes ahead for the vaccine program, telling reporters, "We're going to be reducing it very substantially." We break down what this means for American families.


AND: They built a vegan empire with restaurants across the country. Now Mollie and Ryland Englehart are running a cattle farm called Sovereignty Ranch. What changed? Their stunning transformation — and why they think you need to hear about it.


Guests: Aaron Siri, Esq., Mollie and Ryland Engelhart

