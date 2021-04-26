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Why Liberals Are Wrong About Inequality | Bill Whittle and Stefan Molyneux
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40 views • April 26, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3201/why-liberals-are-wrong-about-inequality-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
The pursuit of truth can never be biased or prejudiced. Are you aware of the differences in intelligence between various groups? Are you aware of the predictive capacity of general intelligence factor related to income, poverty, crime, health and many other life outcomes? Why aren't differences in Intelligence part of the outcome equality discussion?
Bill Whittle joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the third rail of modern politics, the dangers of not understanding human differences, why output equality is overlooked, what the science says about differences in Intelligence and the preservation of western civilization.
For more from Bill Whittle check out: https://www.billwhittle.com
More from Stefan and Bill Whittle!
1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vY-ueR0OLlQ
2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jhU3RZDg70
3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNLnehTFanM
4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLYVG4OP_wg
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
The pursuit of truth can never be biased or prejudiced. Are you aware of the differences in intelligence between various groups? Are you aware of the predictive capacity of general intelligence factor related to income, poverty, crime, health and many other life outcomes? Why aren't differences in Intelligence part of the outcome equality discussion?
Bill Whittle joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the third rail of modern politics, the dangers of not understanding human differences, why output equality is overlooked, what the science says about differences in Intelligence and the preservation of western civilization.
For more from Bill Whittle check out: https://www.billwhittle.com
More from Stefan and Bill Whittle!
1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vY-ueR0OLlQ
2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jhU3RZDg70
3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNLnehTFanM
4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLYVG4OP_wg
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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