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Why Liberals Are Wrong About Inequality | Bill Whittle and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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40 views • April 26, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3201/why-liberals-are-wrong-about-inequality-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux

The pursuit of truth can never be biased or prejudiced. Are you aware of the differences in intelligence between various groups? Are you aware of the predictive capacity of general intelligence factor related to income, poverty, crime, health and many other life outcomes? Why aren't differences in Intelligence part of the outcome equality discussion?

Bill Whittle joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the third rail of modern politics, the dangers of not understanding human differences, why output equality is overlooked, what the science says about differences in Intelligence and the preservation of western civilization.

For more from Bill Whittle check out: https://www.billwhittle.com

More from Stefan and Bill Whittle!
1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vY-ueR0OLlQ
2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jhU3RZDg70
3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNLnehTFanM
4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLYVG4OP_wg

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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