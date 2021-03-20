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Vaxxed Tour - Marcella on Religious Exemption
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87 views • March 20, 2021
This interview was a huge wake up for me. Marcella explains vaccines contents in a way I have never heard before.
Whether you are for abortion or against, this interview will bring to light the question of whether you would want to have someone else’s DNA injected into your body and what could occur from those injections.
*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes. Entertainment from it's viewing is NOT allowed*
Whether you are for abortion or against, this interview will bring to light the question of whether you would want to have someone else’s DNA injected into your body and what could occur from those injections.
*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes. Entertainment from it's viewing is NOT allowed*
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