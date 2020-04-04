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Best Fluoride FREE Toothpaste REVIEW
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44 views • April 04, 2020
Coral Toothpaste: https://amzn.to/2yaBCXh

It's been quite a journey to find a fluoride free toothpaste that is effective. Here's my REVIEW of Coral Nano Silver Toothpaste, which I believe is the best one I could find so far.
SilverSol Nano Silver Technology: This is the ONLY toothpaste combining the power of Coral Calcium & “Nature’s Antibiotic” patented SilverSol technology which is 100x more powerful than "ionic", "atomic", "micronized" & other colloidal silver particles. Specially designed to strengthen and restore enamel.
Sea Safe Coral Calcium: Scientifically proven to neutralize acid restoring pH balance in the mouth. Poor pH balance provides an ideal breeding ground for cavity causing bacteria. Coral Nano Silver Toothpaste contains the purest form of Coral Calcium with 73 essential trace minerals.
15% Xylitol: Our natural sweetener which prevents bacteria from sticking to your teeth. This protects from tooth decay and decreases the amount of plaque on your teeth. Xylitol Toothpaste also helps repair damage to the enamel.
SLS Glycerin and Fluoride-Free: 100% Safe to Swallow - FACT: 50+ safety studies have linked fluoride with reduced IQ in children and many children now exceed recommended daily fluoride intake from toothpaste alone. Coral Nano Silver is safe to swallow toothpaste is always all-natural and fluoride-free!
Taste's Great: Flavorful essential oil flavoring means no harsh burn. Loved by picky kids and picky parents alike. Coral Nano Silver Toothpaste comes in three refreshing flavors, Fresh Mint, Cinnamon Tea Tree and Berry Bubblegum.

Coral Nano Silver Toothpaste - packs the power of Coral Calcium, Xylitol and “Nature’s Antibiotic”, Nano Silver. Designed to strengthen and restore enamel while safely killing over 650 types of bacteria and pathogens, it provides you with a healthy, fresh, all over clean feeling in your mouth. When you use Coral Nano Silver Toothpaste, you'll be naturally whitening your teeth and you will be fighting against bad breath, gum disease, and plaque build up!

Safe for the Environment
Fluoride Free Toothpaste
Germ Killing Toothpaste
Naturally Whitening Toothpaste
Safe for the Environment
Our coral is mined from our own ECO-Safe above the sea coral mines. You can feel good knowing that this product is good for your family and the environment.

Fluoride-Free
FACT: 50 studies have linked fluoride with reduced IQ in children and many children now exceed recommended daily fluoride intake from toothpaste alone. Coral Nano Silver Toothpaste is always all-natural and fluoride-free!

Kills 99.99% of Germs
Known as "Nature's Antibiotic" the active nanosilver in Coral Nano Silver Toothpaste is known to kill over 650 pathogens and is clinically proven to kill 99.99% of the bacteria that cause bad breath, plaque and gum disease.

Naturally Whitens Teeth
An acidic mouth promotes the growth of bad bacteria, which can lead to the softening of your teeth, allowing them to become worn down and stained. Xylitol reduces mouth acidity, eliminates harmful bacteria and helps build minerals into teeth, making them stronger and brighter.

Coral Toothpaste: https://amzn.to/2yaBCXh

For the Best supplements visit: http://bit.ly/HealthRangerLife
#FluorideFreeToothpaste #NanoSilverToothpasteReviews #CoralToothpasteReview #BestFluorideFreeToothpaste #toothpastereviews #naturaltoothpaste #topToothpasteReview
Keywords
fluoride free toothpaste reviewbest natural toothpasteprevent cavities naturallynatural toothpaste reviewsprevent tooth decaynano silver toothpastewhiten teeth naturally
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