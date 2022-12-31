Revelation 13:3 And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound...

Revelation 13:3King James Version
And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound was healed: and all the world wondered after the beast.
Source 1: https://youtu.be/tirFRhRzLOo
Mirror, mirror on the wall, how many Donald Trumps are there in all? The twin systems or duplicates; Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: December 23, 2020; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.
Source 2: https://youtu.be/gfKt7mtnWv8
Carson Endorses, Says There Are 'Two Donald Trumps'; Published by Wall Street Journal; YouTube; Date published: March 11, 2016; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.
Source 3: https://youtu.be/FbxpoFhz6sY
El Roast de Donald Trump — Jeff Ross; Published by Comedy Central Latinoamérica; YouTube; Date published: August 20, 2015; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.
Source 4: https://youtu.be/6MwNkUOuCJU
Bank of America Murals — All 3 panels Mirrored and Decoded; Published by Angel White; YouTube; Date published: August 2, 2016; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.
Source 5: https://youtu.be/nnt0XvM3bLo
Snoop Dogg Criticized Over New Video Featuring Clown Dressed As President; Published by KPIX CBS SF Bay Area; YouTube; Date published: March 14, 2017; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.
Source 6: https://youtu.be/jmzRksWdvpI
Johnny Depp: 'When Was The Last Time An Actor Assassinated A President?'; Published by NBC News; YouTube; Date published: June 23, 2017; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.
Source 7: https://youtu.be/-qfzqBr1qh0
Staging of Shakespeare's 'Julius Caesar' Features 'Trump' Getting Assassinated; Published by Inside Edition; YouTube; Date published: June 7, 2017; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.
Source 8: https://youtu.be/x8inQZ750-k
Kathy Griffin Holding A Fake Bloody Donald Trump Head; Published by Now The End Begins; YouTube; Date published: May 30, 2017; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.
Source 9: https://youtu.be/D3xXvzGTKLw
Dick Gregory — "There Are Two Donald Trumps"; Published by Reelblack; YouTube; Date published: June 24, 2016; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.
Source 10: https://youtu.be/87uZ_atahP8
Madonna: 'Thought About Blowing up White House'; Published by AP Archive; YouTube; Date published: January 27, 2017; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.
Source 11: https://youtu.be/qTcQKKwY9a0
Trump Assassination Attempt Thwarted; Published by ABC News; YouTube; Date published: June 21, 2016; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.
Source 12: https://youtu.be/YpItu6Mp87E
Donald Trump appears next to altered presidential seal featuring golf clubs and Russian eagle; Published by the Telegraph; YouTube; Date published: July 26, 2019; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.
Source 13: https://youtu.be/_yip1muEXyc
Illinois state senator apologizes for mock assassination of Trump at fundraiser; Published by WGN News; YouTube; Date published: August 19, 2019; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.
Source 14: https://youtu.be/DKqW4gw4wsg
Trump Debating Trump; Published by theEllenShow; YouTube; Date published: September 24, 2015; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.
Source 15: https://youtu.be/sgV4HXWTu9s
Donald Trump The Simpsons season 31 episode 7; Published by the Blue Hair Simpsons; YouTube; Date published: June 6, 2019; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.
Source 16: https://youtu.be/HGLrPYu15hI
Bill Maher: Trump's Not Leaving | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO); Published by Real Time with Bill Maher; YouTube; Date published: September 25, 2020; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.
Source 17: https://youtu.be/3mTh2joPPj8
Lucifer Season 5 | Official Trailer; Published by Netflix; YouTube; Date published: July 13, 2020; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.
Source 18: https://youtu.be/zjcWowLbt40
SATAN AND TWO TRUMPS OVER THE WHITE HOUSE; Published by Angel White; YouTube; Date published: January 8, 2021; Date of website access: January 9, 2021. (Thumbnail) —
Source 19: https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/snoop-dogg-video-features-mock-assassination-of-donald-trump-stirs-up-a-storm-1669471
Snoop Dogg Video Features Mock Assassination Of Donald Trump, Stirs Up A Storm; Published by NDTV; Written by Sanya Jain; Date updated: March 14, 2017, 6:16 pm IST; Date of website access: January 9, 2021.
