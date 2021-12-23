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Censored Doctors: Information Blocked
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45 views • December 23, 2021
This video contains nearly an hour of commentary by professors and doctors discussing Covid lockdowns, face masks, contact tracing, fear mongering, public obedience and conformity, alternative Covid treatments, and so on, all censored by Mainstream Propaganda and Social Media. Well worth watching! Commentary by Sucharit Bhakdi, Peter McCullough, Theo Schetters, Michael Yeadon, Ryan Cole, Jan Grandjean, Ronald Meester, Jay Bhattachary, Maurice de Hond, and others.
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