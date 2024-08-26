BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Happens When I Confess My Sin to God?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
12 views • 8 months ago

In today's devotion, we reflect on the importance of acknowledging our sins and seeking forgiveness through God's grace. Using biblical characters such as Saul, Job, and the Prodigal Son, we explore the transformative power of confessing our wrongdoings. The scripture readings from 1 Samuel 26 and Job 7 illustrate the humility required to admit our sins, while the story of the Prodigal Son in Luke 15 highlights God's unwavering compassion and readiness to forgive. Join us as we delve into the significance of repentance and redemption. May these words encourage you in your spiritual journey.

00:00 Introduction and Welcome
00:54 Saul's Confession of Sin
01:53 David's Encounter with Saul
06:43 Job's Suffering and Confession
10:20 The Prodigal Son's Return
13:14 Invitation to Confess and Seek Forgiveness
13:44 Closing Remarks and Encouragement

Keywords
wrongsinrepentancehelprevivalsorryhow to get right with god
