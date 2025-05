Only HD quality is fit for the King! This is the Brylcreem advert I made as a student featuring the King of Rock 'n' Roll, Kev Christian! We hired him an Elvis suit, and he did the rest. There's a Karaoke of Suspicious Minds after the ad.





More info on Fit For A King here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/2022/06/21/fit-for-a-king/