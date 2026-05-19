Plasma, Intelligence, and the Universe, an interview with Jay Weidner

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Your brain runs on electricity. Your DNA emits light. Even your death produces a flash. Scientists now confirm plasma isn't just in stars it thinks. These aren't aliens. They're ancient, intelligent light-based beings that have been with us from the beginning. Reality is way stranger than fiction.
#PlasmaConsciousness #TheUniverseIsAlive
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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