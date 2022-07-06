Former Governor of Hong Kong accuses CCP of reneging on the Sino-British Joint Declaration

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https://gnews.org/post/pjzk2c2a
Former Governor of Hong Kong Christopher Patten said in an interview that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has reneged on the Sino-British Joint Declaration, an international treaty signed by itself, and promulgated the Hong Kong National Security Law, turning Hong Kong from arguably the freest and the most open society in Asia into a police state. He also emphasized that CCP regarded all the things represented by Hong Kong as an existential threat to its authoritarian rule