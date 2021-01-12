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First They Cut Out Your Tongue, Cut Off Your Ears & Remove Your Eyes - Then They Cut Off Your Head!
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42 views • January 12, 2021
With the recent purge from Big Tech social media platforms by the neo-Nazis at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google and YouTube, including that of the president of the united States, it's become increasing clear these corporations have engaged in domestic terrorism and should be treated as such. This is a dangerous place and time in American history and unless justice is brought upon their heads, after they have silenced us, they will be partakers in killing us.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/first-they-cut-out-your-tongue-cut-off-your-ears-remove-your-eyes-then-they-cut-off-your-head/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
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Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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