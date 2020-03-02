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The Mark of the Beast Channel
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90 views • March 02, 2020
"The Mark of the Beast Channel is Here!" introduces the 666 prophecy from The Book of Revelation to the public. This video reveals the powerful connection between The Revelation of Jesus Christ and the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. Understanding this link and acting on it enables us to take a stand against the Mark of the Beast at this critical turning point in history. Where will you choose to spend eternity?
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