BoJo and his FAKE Indian variant - it looks like RESTRICTIONS will not end on 21 June

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World Bank said this exercise would end 2025.....you are going to have to throw these guys out of power - ALL of them, and the puppet masters to get your lives back.
Mirrored - No Face Masks