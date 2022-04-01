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Cold Response 22 - NATO Troops exercise near Russian border in Norway - 033122
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100 views • April 01, 2022
If you ask me, all this war and deaths are all because of NATO. They gave their word many years ago not to do this and lied. When a bear is pushed into a corner, it has no choice but to fight back, by moving forward, for their life and the Russian people's future to be safe from missiles on it's border. NATO knew this would happen, but did it anyway.
RT Description:
NATO troops take part in joint training exercise ‘Cold Response 22’ to prove themselves against extreme elements in Norway near the Russian border
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
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RT Description:
NATO troops take part in joint training exercise ‘Cold Response 22’ to prove themselves against extreme elements in Norway near the Russian border
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/RT_com
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