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Biden Cites UN Charter to Bomb Foreign Countries
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71 views • March 08, 2021
In this episode of Behind the Deep State, host Alex Newman explains that Joe Biden cited the United Nations Charter, Article 51, to justify his illegal attack on Syrian territory. This is in total defiance of the U.S. Constitution, which remains the Supreme Law of the Land, as well as the authorities Congress has granted. It is also a very dangerous attack not just on Syria and alleged militants, but on the United States, the rule of law, America's system of government, and more. Former Congressman Ron Paul called it an impeachable offense. Alex argues that Biden must be held accountable for this.
📰Read Alex's Article:
https://thenewamerican.com/after-bombing-syria-biden-cites-un-charter/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📰Read Alex's Article:
https://thenewamerican.com/after-bombing-syria-biden-cites-un-charter/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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