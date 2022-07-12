Two principle after being betrayed: 1. Whose sorrow? 2. Whose lost?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/psdd619e
Stuff that can make your enemy feel pain, the best approach to eliminate your enemy is to make yourself stronger, live yourself a better life. Manage your own things. Don‘t treat your losses too seriously and you will never know what you are going to get