🎶 To a life full of health

Style Description: Uplifting acoustic folk, fingerpicked guitar, upright bass, brushed percussion, mandolin, warm organ, blooming strings, bright flute, male/female duet harmonies, 110 BPM

[Lyrics]



[Intro] (Intricate, crisp fingerpicked acoustic guitar solo) (Soft upright bass enters) (Gentle brushed snare percussion)



[Verse 1] Woke up this morning to a golden light Thinking ‘bout the fuel that makes the soul ignite Not the silver wrappers or the names I can’t spell But the garden’s bounty that keeps the body well



[Chorus] (Mandolin and warm organ swell) (Add rhythmic handclaps) (Rich vocal harmonies) Let food be thy medicine, let medicine be thy food From the dark soil to the table, let it shift your mood Oh, we eat to live, we don’t live to eat—that’s the key To a life of steady health and vitality!



[Verse 2] (Bright, plucky banjo accompaniment) The Good Book sings of honey and the manna from the sky Where the figs grow heavy and the hawks fly high No poison in the water, no chemistry in the seed Just the love of the Maker providing all we need



[Bridge] (Tempo slows, half-time feel) (Cinematic blooming strings rise) (Bright flute countermelody) See the colors of the rainbow, feel the spirit start to climb With the micronutrients working, one berry at a time It’s a symphony of fiber, it’s a protein melody In every crunch and every crumb, a sacred harmony!



[Chorus] (Full band crescendo, high energy) (Rousing harmonies and stomps) Let food be thy medicine, let medicine be thy food From the dark soil to the table, let it shift your mood Oh, we eat to live, we don’t live to eat—that’s the key To a life of steady health and vitality!



[Outro] (Mandolin and Banjo fade) (Guitar and bass only) So here’s to the farmer with the dirt beneath his nails To the local market stalls where the honest heart prevails Knowing every meal we share is the medicine we claim A celebration... a festival... (Slowing down) A quiet, sweet “Amen.”



[End] (Single acoustic guitar strum)

