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Kentucky Homestead Turkey Spam and Rice Soup!
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133 views • January 26, 2022
This is a really great soup kit that all you need to add is the meat and the celery or fennel. I substituted the chicken breast for some canned turkey Spam and the fennel/celery for a young Vidalia onion. This is a 30 minute recipe.
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