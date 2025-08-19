The Truth About the Jews & Tucker Carlson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ARE THE JEWS THE JEWS! – Are they the same people as in the Bible – or a different people? Is the Abrahamic Covenant still in effect and with regard to Israel? Is Israel the fulfillment of prophecy? Has God replaced the Jewish people and what does all this have to do with Tucker Carlson? Jonathan Cahn shares in this prophetic message.