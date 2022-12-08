The Future Has Arrived, Surgeries At a Distance Are A Reality
Origami using the world's first robotic surgeon Da Vinci.
The system consists of two units, the first for the surgeon-operator and the second for the four-armed robot-manipulator, which performs the medical intervention.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.