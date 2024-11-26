BGMCTV MESSIANIC E330 TRIENNIAL PARASH 006 B’RESHEET (Gen) 8_1-14 HQ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BGMCTV E330 TRIENNIAL PARASH 006
Section 01: V1-3 Elohim remembered Noach
Section 02: V4-6 the ark came to rest on the mountains
Section 03: V7-9 he sent out a raven & a dove
Section 04: V10 waited another 7 days
Section 05: V11-12 Dove comes with freshly plucked olive leaf
Section 06: V13-14 the 601st year