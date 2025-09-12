BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
22-year-old Tyler Robinson: Suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing is identified & in Custody - NBC news report
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1313 followers
63 views • 1 day ago

Partial info from link below:

Officials have identified the person accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk as 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed the suspect's identity at a press conference on Friday morning, standing along FBI Director Kash Patel and other law enforcement officials.

Cox said that a family member of Robinson's reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/suspect-charlie-kirk-shooting-tyler-robinson-rcna230504

