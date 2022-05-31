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Mariupol Children
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104 views • May 31, 2022
We always donate to counter the taxes the government stole from us that was used to kill children in SE Ukraine. https://www.donbasshumaid.com/
"The fifth humanitarian convoy of our foundation arrived in Mariupol. We brought sweets to the children: marmalade, condensed milk, waffle cakes, cookies. We also delivered bread, vegetable oil, candles, matches, cereals, canned food. Thank You to our donors and volunteers!" - Donbass Humanitarian Aid
Please note: WE NEVER ASK FOR MONEY. We are self sufficient. We only ask that you help those in need and to directly donate to them.
Marine1063 is a non-profit organization. Our purpose is to inform the American public and break the spell of illusion the Deep State has cast upon America. We have never and will never ask you for money to support us. If someone uses our name to ask you for money, they are scammers. It was not from us.
"The fifth humanitarian convoy of our foundation arrived in Mariupol. We brought sweets to the children: marmalade, condensed milk, waffle cakes, cookies. We also delivered bread, vegetable oil, candles, matches, cereals, canned food. Thank You to our donors and volunteers!" - Donbass Humanitarian Aid
Please note: WE NEVER ASK FOR MONEY. We are self sufficient. We only ask that you help those in need and to directly donate to them.
Marine1063 is a non-profit organization. Our purpose is to inform the American public and break the spell of illusion the Deep State has cast upon America. We have never and will never ask you for money to support us. If someone uses our name to ask you for money, they are scammers. It was not from us.
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