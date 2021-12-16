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ALEX JONES (4th HOUR) Thursday 12/16/21 • GERALD CELENTE, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
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70 views • December 16, 2021
GLOBALIST-CONTROLLED CDC TERRORIZES PUBLIC AHEAD OF NEW LOCKDOWNS
Meanwhile, top scientists across the world all confirm Covid-19 mRNA injections are triggering an explosion in cancers!
The world is awakening to the fact that powerful corporate forces launched Covid-19 as a pretext for world domination! This is an information war! Share this link if you don’t want to die!
SaveINFOWARS.com - Save INFOWARS Legal Defense Fund
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rongibsonchannel
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
Meanwhile, top scientists across the world all confirm Covid-19 mRNA injections are triggering an explosion in cancers!
The world is awakening to the fact that powerful corporate forces launched Covid-19 as a pretext for world domination! This is an information war! Share this link if you don’t want to die!
SaveINFOWARS.com - Save INFOWARS Legal Defense Fund
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rongibsonchannel
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
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