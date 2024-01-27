Create New Account
Unveiling the Truth: Exposing Machinations of Secret Societies and UFO Debunkers
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Michael Salla


Jan 27, 2024


Exopolitics Today Week in Review Jan 26


Illuminati Insider revelations, machinations of secret societies

Dr Sean Kirkpatrick’s oped for Scientific America is fodder for UFO debunkers

Expose of Wikipedia’s secret cabal of UFO debunkers

Belgium becomes 34th signatory to the Artemis Accords, ensuring US leadership in space affairs for decades to come

Dr Steven Greer’s recent statements corroborate Jean Charles Moyen and Tony Rodrigues claims about children being chosen for SSPs based on psychic abilities

2nd Edition of Majic Eyes Only covers 104 UFO crash retrieval operations from around the world

Chris Mellon reveals three insiders with direct knowledge of classified UFO programs that briefed Sean Kirpatrick contradicting his op ed claims.

Report by the Dept of Defense Inspector General points to flaws in the current UFO reporting mechanisms by military services

Uri Geller tells about Werner Von Braun showing him alien bodies at a NASA facility corroborating claims of a 4th Reich secretly controlling NASA

Rare interview of Dr Michael Wolf’s whistleblower revelations

Trailer released for Feb 3 Webinar, What’s Coming in 2024

All that and more in Exopolitics Today the Week in Review


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9W9tW5OmsQk

nasa illuminati ufos whistleblower secret societies week in review insider werner von braun exopolitics 4th reich michael salla dr michael wolf dr sean kirkpatrick alien bodies chris mellon ufo crash retrievals ufo debunkers belgium artemis accords majic eyes only classified ufo programs uri geller

