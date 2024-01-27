Unveiling the Truth: Exposing Machinations of Secret Societies and UFO Debunkers

Michael Salla
Jan 27, 2024
Exopolitics Today Week in Review Jan 26
Illuminati Insider revelations, machinations of secret societies
Dr Sean Kirkpatrick’s oped for Scientific America is fodder for UFO debunkers
Expose of Wikipedia’s secret cabal of UFO debunkers
Belgium becomes 34th signatory to the Artemis Accords, ensuring US leadership in space affairs for decades to come
Dr Steven Greer’s recent statements corroborate Jean Charles Moyen and Tony Rodrigues claims about children being chosen for SSPs based on psychic abilities
2nd Edition of Majic Eyes Only covers 104 UFO crash retrieval operations from around the world
Chris Mellon reveals three insiders with direct knowledge of classified UFO programs that briefed Sean Kirpatrick contradicting his op ed claims.
Report by the Dept of Defense Inspector General points to flaws in the current UFO reporting mechanisms by military services
Uri Geller tells about Werner Von Braun showing him alien bodies at a NASA facility corroborating claims of a 4th Reich secretly controlling NASA
Rare interview of Dr Michael Wolf’s whistleblower revelations
Trailer released for Feb 3 Webinar, What’s Coming in 2024
All that and more in Exopolitics Today the Week in Review
Twitter Feed / michaelsalla
Watch Webinar Trailer here: • Catastrophic Disclosure is Coming Des... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fn36aRcrI_U&t=0s
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9W9tW5OmsQk
