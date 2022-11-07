Create New Account
To Live or Die: America's Pro-life Voters Face Ultimate Decision
LifeSiteNews
Published 22 days ago
America's 2022 midterm elections will decide the future of pro-life movements worldwide, and freedom fighters are rallying with all their might by raising their voices in key elections in Michigan, resisting the globalist agenda infiltrating Catholic leadership in Arizona, exposing the sensational implications of Brazil's latest election, and more. The moment of truth has arrived: the Western world must decide the future of our pro-life movement, now left entirely in the hands of America's voters — and John-Henry Westen breaks it all open on this episode of InFocus.

