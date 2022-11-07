To Live or Die: America's Pro-life Voters Face Ultimate Decision

America's 2022 midterm elections will decide the future of pro-life movements worldwide, and freedom fighters are rallying with all their might by raising their voices in key elections in Michigan, resisting the globalist agenda infiltrating Catholic leadership in Arizona, exposing the sensational implications of Brazil's latest election, and more. The moment of truth has arrived: the Western world must decide the future of our pro-life movement, now left entirely in the hands of America's voters — and John-Henry Westen breaks it all open on this episode of InFocus.



To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_In_Focus_110722



Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/



Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_In_Focus_110722



Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten









