© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Woodland Hills Mall, Tulsa, Ok - June 1, 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • June 02, 2020
Woodland Hills Mall, Tulsa, Ok.
So, police are calling it an 'unlawful assembly' and forcing people to move.. but, if you listen to the young man talking to the reporter, he explains a day of peaceful protest. He speaks of social media posts urging violence and people being 'planted' to agitate the protesters and destroy property, turning a peaceful protest into a violent events.
Shortly before the interview, he told about a 'white guy' who came from nowhere, chunked a brick through a business window as a car pulled up, he jumped in and they sped off.. which brought on the tear gas by the police.
Whether these antagonistic pricks are paid to destroy property or they're just generic assholes looking to start shit, this needs to stop.
So, police are calling it an 'unlawful assembly' and forcing people to move.. but, if you listen to the young man talking to the reporter, he explains a day of peaceful protest. He speaks of social media posts urging violence and people being 'planted' to agitate the protesters and destroy property, turning a peaceful protest into a violent events.
Shortly before the interview, he told about a 'white guy' who came from nowhere, chunked a brick through a business window as a car pulled up, he jumped in and they sped off.. which brought on the tear gas by the police.
Whether these antagonistic pricks are paid to destroy property or they're just generic assholes looking to start shit, this needs to stop.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.