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Woodland Hills Mall, Tulsa, Ok - June 1, 2020
Natural Nana
Natural Nana
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22 views • June 02, 2020
Woodland Hills Mall, Tulsa, Ok.
So, police are calling it an 'unlawful assembly' and forcing people to move.. but, if you listen to the young man talking to the reporter, he explains a day of peaceful protest. He speaks of social media posts urging violence and people being 'planted' to agitate the protesters and destroy property, turning a peaceful protest into a violent events.

Shortly before the interview, he told about a 'white guy' who came from nowhere, chunked a brick through a business window as a car pulled up, he jumped in and they sped off.. which brought on the tear gas by the police.
Whether these antagonistic pricks are paid to destroy property or they're just generic assholes looking to start shit, this needs to stop.
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protestsorosmartial lawoklahomariotinglooters
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