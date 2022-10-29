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MIRRORED from stopworldcontrolOCTOBER 15, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1o6jmf-bill-gates-the-banned-video.html
Download, and watch more documentaries about Bill Gates here: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/gates
For years this revealing short documentary about Bill Gates was removed from the internet, nowhere to be found. Censorship seemed to have destroyed it entirely... until it suddenly resurfaced in 2021! Immediately it went viral and is now present on all the free speech platforms.