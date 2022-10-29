Create New Account
Bill Gates - The Banned Video
254 views
Vigilent Citizen
Published 24 days ago |

MIRRORED from stopworldcontrolOCTOBER 15, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1o6jmf-bill-gates-the-banned-video.html 


Download, and watch more documentaries about Bill Gates here: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/gates  


For years this revealing short documentary about Bill Gates was removed from the internet, nowhere to be found. Censorship seemed to have destroyed it entirely... until it suddenly resurfaced in 2021! Immediately it went viral and is now present on all the free speech platforms.



