© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SMOKING GUN? 193K VAERS REPORTS, 3.9K DEATH RECORDS; 32 PEOPLE COMPARE IT TO GETTING HIT BY A BUS
Follow
2
Share
Report
200 views • May 17, 2021
Most of the data is from January or earlier. There is a not a lot of data from February, March, April and May. I am sure the deaths would a staggering amount. Of course remember to multiply these numbers by 100. JIM CRENSHAW
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.