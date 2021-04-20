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Scientific Proof Of Election Fraud With Mike Lindell And Physicist Dr. Douglas G. Frank
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483 views • April 20, 2021
This video goes into some scientific details of what happened during the November 3rd, 2020 Presidential election. Evidence of election fraud is shown with graphs and statistical reports as well as testimony of results obtained by knocking on doors to confirm data results. Please share this video with those who doubt there is election fraud.
You can join Mike Lindell's free speech platform where you will not be censored or banned or deleted, etc. As of 4/21/2021 the website is being prepared for your free speech so please visit and check it out and soon you will be able to join and claim your preferred user name once the website is ready to go. In the meantime please visit and watch the live video. Here's the link - https://bit.ly/3eeFQhP
You can join Mike Lindell's free speech platform where you will not be censored or banned or deleted, etc. As of 4/21/2021 the website is being prepared for your free speech so please visit and check it out and soon you will be able to join and claim your preferred user name once the website is ready to go. In the meantime please visit and watch the live video. Here's the link - https://bit.ly/3eeFQhP
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