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Calif. doctor successfully cures 1,700 COVID-19 patients
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18 views • October 12, 2020
One America News Network, October 5, 2020
While the media continues pushing hype around the coronavirus, actual medical experts say we already have the tools we need to combat the virus. One America’s Pearson Sharp spoke with Brian Tyson, a doctor in Southern California who has successfully treated over 1,700 patients with the drug hydroxychloroquine.
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While the media continues pushing hype around the coronavirus, actual medical experts say we already have the tools we need to combat the virus. One America’s Pearson Sharp spoke with Brian Tyson, a doctor in Southern California who has successfully treated over 1,700 patients with the drug hydroxychloroquine.
OAN
Tired of censorship from other social media platforms? Join us on Free Talk
Free Talk is OANs new social platform.
Users can post, chat and connect with other members.
It allows Free Speech at home, on the go and anywhere in the world, No SHADOWBANNING!
https://freetalk.app
Website: https://www.oann.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OneAmericaNewsNetwork
Twitter: https://twitter.com/OANN
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/one_america_news_/
KlowdTV:
Watch OAN Live on KlowdTV subscription prices start at $4.99 /mo
https://klowdtv.com
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