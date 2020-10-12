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Calif. doctor successfully cures 1,700 COVID-19 patients
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18 views • October 12, 2020
One America News Network, October 5, 2020

While the media continues pushing hype around the coronavirus, actual medical experts say we already have the tools we need to combat the virus. One America’s Pearson Sharp spoke with Brian Tyson, a doctor in Southern California who has successfully treated over 1,700 patients with the drug hydroxychloroquine.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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