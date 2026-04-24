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According to the MHRA’s own study data :-
51% of those who took the Covid jabs suffered a medical Adverse Event and 13.7% or 1 in 7 had a Severe Adverse event defined as :-
1. Death
2. Disability
3. Hospitalisation
4. Congenital defect
One in 7
When are the arrests starting ?
Source @Andrew Bridgen
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