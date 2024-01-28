Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chicken Chitlins. OMG These really tasted good!
channel image
Living The Life With Tracy
191 Subscribers
53 views
Published Yesterday

I know some people don't like pig chitlins because they are associated with the intestinal tract but you should really try chicken chitlins! They taste like chitlins but are just made from the gizzards and thighs!

Keywords
chitterlingschitlinschicken thighschicken chitlinsgizzardsfake chitlins

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket