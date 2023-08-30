Transgender Psyop: Manufactured Industry, Big Money & Failed Ethics w/ Dr. Richard Amerling

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Dr. Richard Amerling, past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons and Chief Academic Officer for the Wellness Company, joins the program to discuss the transition of the American medical system from a patient first paradigm to Big Pharma lap dog/patient last paradigm. We discuss the horrific consequences to patients this change has brought. We also discuss the transgender psyop that has been unleashed on the American people to destabilize communities; harming children and young adults while bringing massive money to the medical establishment and big Pharma. He believes that basic medical ethics are no longer being followed. You can learn more about Dr. Richard Amerling and his company at https://www.twc.health





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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.





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