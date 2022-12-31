Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/alert-more-plagues-pestilences-coming/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "In the last two weeks, have received two new Dreams about a new Plague, or Plagues that are coming..... though I don't know the details.
First, I think it is important that I quickly address the ones that I have had, in the past, about diseases that have already come, and are coming in the future."
