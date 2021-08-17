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Should Governments make COVID-19 Vaccination mandatory?
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90 views • August 17, 2021
In this video presentation The Mystic Philosopher answer and share with his listening audience some more of his unique and thought provoking perspectives on the following two questions from one of you his independent thinking and truth seeking listeners. Question are 1. Should the government make COVID-19 Vaccination mandatory? And 2. What does mandatory vaccination mean to you?
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