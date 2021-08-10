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'WHO and Ivermectin - Why WHO ignores significant data?
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13 views • August 10, 2021
- Ivermectin prevention reduces the risks of transmission of Covid 19 by more than 90%!
- Ivermectin treatment reduces risk of death by 75% - Pierre Kory MD, president of Front Line COVID 19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC)
- The Technical Working Group of the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development (BIRD) Group presented their results to the Recommendation Development Panel and their presentation laid out the detailed results of a systematic review and meta-analysis of 21 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of ivermectin on over 2,500 patients" (FLCCC - March 31st 2021)
- "WHO ignores significant data, including several large clinical trials, while claiming insufficient evidence to recommend the use of Ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID 19" (FLCCC - March 31st 2021)
- Ivermectin treatment reduces risk of death by 75% - Pierre Kory MD, president of Front Line COVID 19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC)
- The Technical Working Group of the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development (BIRD) Group presented their results to the Recommendation Development Panel and their presentation laid out the detailed results of a systematic review and meta-analysis of 21 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of ivermectin on over 2,500 patients" (FLCCC - March 31st 2021)
- "WHO ignores significant data, including several large clinical trials, while claiming insufficient evidence to recommend the use of Ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID 19" (FLCCC - March 31st 2021)
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