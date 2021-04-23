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Rob States, The Darker Side of Smart Meters and how they are part of Agenda 21
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34 views • April 23, 2021
For complete conference go to http://www.EagleForumOfCalifornia.org
Ticket for the next Eagle Forum Conference can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eagle-forum-of-california-13th-annual-state-conference-tickets-6173181151
Eagle Forum Conference 2012 - Rob States has a 'Masters' degree in engineering, he's an expert on pulse-power generation and microwave synthesizers. Rob talks about the 'Global Elite' and how they have a desire to control the world. He implies that the global elite will stoop to murder and controls through fear. He points out that the installation of Smart Meters to involuntarily regulate power usage is a main factor in controlling the population. He also speaks on health issues related to the Smart Meter's microwave output. More detail on smart meters can be found at:http://youtu.be/FLeCTaSG2-U
Ticket for the next Eagle Forum Conference can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eagle-forum-of-california-13th-annual-state-conference-tickets-6173181151
Eagle Forum Conference 2012 - Rob States has a 'Masters' degree in engineering, he's an expert on pulse-power generation and microwave synthesizers. Rob talks about the 'Global Elite' and how they have a desire to control the world. He implies that the global elite will stoop to murder and controls through fear. He points out that the installation of Smart Meters to involuntarily regulate power usage is a main factor in controlling the population. He also speaks on health issues related to the Smart Meter's microwave output. More detail on smart meters can be found at:http://youtu.be/FLeCTaSG2-U
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