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Ron Filipkowski - General Michael Flynn Tonight: "If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion"
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141 views • December 10, 2021
If you haven't heard this one already take a listen to this . . . . I was very surprised to hear these words come out of General Flynn's mouth . . . a man who fought for peoples freedoms now suggesting we MUST HAVE ONE RELIGION!! . . .
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