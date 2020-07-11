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INTERVIEW: More Details Emerge On the Plandemic and Medical Martial Law FEMA Camps-Celeste Solum and Dave Hodges - The Common Sense Show
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315 views • July 11, 2020
original post:
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/more-details-emerge-plandemic-and-medical-martial-law-fema-camps-celeste-solum-and-dave-hodges
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I recently appeared on the Celeste Solum show called Celestial Wonders. It was such an honor to be on her show.
In the interview, Celeste and myself discussed the plandemic, civil unrest and the general future of America. These are all topics that will cause one to hide under the bed at night. However, we compared notes on FEMA Medical Camps as we went into much more depth than we ever did in our previous conversations. We discussed at length the disposition possibilities for most American deemed "not re-educatable", or "not employable". The end will not be pretty and will represent the biggest purge in the history of the world.
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/more-details-emerge-plandemic-and-medical-martial-law-fema-camps-celeste-solum-and-dave-hodges
-------------------
I recently appeared on the Celeste Solum show called Celestial Wonders. It was such an honor to be on her show.
In the interview, Celeste and myself discussed the plandemic, civil unrest and the general future of America. These are all topics that will cause one to hide under the bed at night. However, we compared notes on FEMA Medical Camps as we went into much more depth than we ever did in our previous conversations. We discussed at length the disposition possibilities for most American deemed "not re-educatable", or "not employable". The end will not be pretty and will represent the biggest purge in the history of the world.
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