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Truth, Propaganda And 2 Teachers Dead From The Jab!
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41 views • April 05, 2021
Charles Barkley dropped a little truth on live tv! Nikelodeon doing their part to indoctrinate our kids! Meanwhile the truth of what is happening continues to show as 2 more die in Italy after the jab!
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Article Links:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/were-so-stupid-following-our-politicians-charles-barkley-unleashes-one-minute-truth
https://truthunmuted.org/propaganda-watch-nickelodeon-to-feature-fauci-answering-kids-questions-about-covid-19/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/05/italy-two-more-teachers-dead-after-astrazeneca-shot/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=908ab53d08a7fc0b2101da1a16feda82351b8481-1617654694-0-AZhAGL4shnLDPIN-fOIUH9ycfwfZpU2JnlXUkiEj5oXHtivZAQ2bctzSfHLvgc_G-txtq4fUGwdF6PN3pMZisaTOoMyrB4HR7rwkNysJKzKEO7TQ1Bxknoo9IIJqGxVwFmTQ54b93zfNXJgGWAy256Nt5TfcpAnp6BS3eg9XpYKn7GObzAT2J7TFSTw2kgARaiCRRLHA25niT8maPJQVws5Afl72NEY-RvL3n106eDIh37ZPGZWAsLIUNK7rk8rPdmt91z3ZRww5Zdd2xsvj8JC9sYQ8ZWU6aRid9d4m-i_e0d2DTL69nrhNsSSMJCOH83yho6UNzD1zQScvwNHpWbBhL16G0pGhexIri6w50zUcgLvrXFRLwMMN9zhb96dlaGgcjHPN4oD2kkkSVV_kj-42lpk-9MzvgZEdvl5Vd8MiyTRqyfDhlZWYay9A1rRpn14Ndwcu58dLcOIaIDN4Dws
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
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Article Links:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/were-so-stupid-following-our-politicians-charles-barkley-unleashes-one-minute-truth
https://truthunmuted.org/propaganda-watch-nickelodeon-to-feature-fauci-answering-kids-questions-about-covid-19/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/05/italy-two-more-teachers-dead-after-astrazeneca-shot/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=908ab53d08a7fc0b2101da1a16feda82351b8481-1617654694-0-AZhAGL4shnLDPIN-fOIUH9ycfwfZpU2JnlXUkiEj5oXHtivZAQ2bctzSfHLvgc_G-txtq4fUGwdF6PN3pMZisaTOoMyrB4HR7rwkNysJKzKEO7TQ1Bxknoo9IIJqGxVwFmTQ54b93zfNXJgGWAy256Nt5TfcpAnp6BS3eg9XpYKn7GObzAT2J7TFSTw2kgARaiCRRLHA25niT8maPJQVws5Afl72NEY-RvL3n106eDIh37ZPGZWAsLIUNK7rk8rPdmt91z3ZRww5Zdd2xsvj8JC9sYQ8ZWU6aRid9d4m-i_e0d2DTL69nrhNsSSMJCOH83yho6UNzD1zQScvwNHpWbBhL16G0pGhexIri6w50zUcgLvrXFRLwMMN9zhb96dlaGgcjHPN4oD2kkkSVV_kj-42lpk-9MzvgZEdvl5Vd8MiyTRqyfDhlZWYay9A1rRpn14Ndwcu58dLcOIaIDN4Dws
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