BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Doctors AND Business Owners Can Support Healthcare For You with Job Creators Network President Elaine Parker and Physicians for Reform Dr. Scott Barbour
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • September 13, 2020
The Job Creators Network Foundation and Physicians for Reform conducted the largest market research healthcare study involving more than 25,000 American voters. Together they developed a framework for healthcare reform from those inputs that will repair, restore and improve the patient-doctor relationship, remove DC bureaucrats and politicians from the exam room and increase choice while reducing prescription drug costs. With their “Healthcare for You” plan, who needs Medicare-for-All?

Doctors hate 3rd party interference, business owners have no love for the confusing benefits edifice, and patients are grasping for any solution pushed by the media - even something as rationing as Medicare-for-All. Letting the government monopolize a system it has already handicapped via smothering rules would prove a devastating mistake. We deserve to learn how a true market in health can improve the distorted system with which we’re now stuck.
Keywords
healthcaremedicarecash patient
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Better Sleep, Natural Anxiety Relief and More: Health Benefits of Valerian

Better Sleep, Natural Anxiety Relief and More: Health Benefits of Valerian

Zoey Sky
Mung Beans Cited in Traditional Chinese Medicine for Heat and Detoxification

Mung Beans Cited in Traditional Chinese Medicine for Heat and Detoxification

Iva Greene
How Joint Supplements Can – and Cannot – Help Osteoarthritis

How Joint Supplements Can – and Cannot – Help Osteoarthritis

Edison Reed
That shimmering migraine aura could be your brain’s stroke warning light

That shimmering migraine aura could be your brain’s stroke warning light

Cassie B.
Kitchen Medicines and Lifestyle Habits: Strengthen Your Cold-Season Immunity

Kitchen Medicines and Lifestyle Habits: Strengthen Your Cold-Season Immunity

Coco Somers
Pomegranate extract, gut bacteria and the surprising source of skin elasticity

Pomegranate extract, gut bacteria and the surprising source of skin elasticity

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy