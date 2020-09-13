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Doctors AND Business Owners Can Support Healthcare For You with Job Creators Network President Elaine Parker and Physicians for Reform Dr. Scott Barbour
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8 views • September 13, 2020
The Job Creators Network Foundation and Physicians for Reform conducted the largest market research healthcare study involving more than 25,000 American voters. Together they developed a framework for healthcare reform from those inputs that will repair, restore and improve the patient-doctor relationship, remove DC bureaucrats and politicians from the exam room and increase choice while reducing prescription drug costs. With their “Healthcare for You” plan, who needs Medicare-for-All?
Doctors hate 3rd party interference, business owners have no love for the confusing benefits edifice, and patients are grasping for any solution pushed by the media - even something as rationing as Medicare-for-All. Letting the government monopolize a system it has already handicapped via smothering rules would prove a devastating mistake. We deserve to learn how a true market in health can improve the distorted system with which we’re now stuck.
Doctors hate 3rd party interference, business owners have no love for the confusing benefits edifice, and patients are grasping for any solution pushed by the media - even something as rationing as Medicare-for-All. Letting the government monopolize a system it has already handicapped via smothering rules would prove a devastating mistake. We deserve to learn how a true market in health can improve the distorted system with which we’re now stuck.
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