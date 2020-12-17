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(Video 57) DNA - RNA Information and how vaccine can change you (see also description box )
DavidWJones
DavidWJones
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407 views • December 17, 2020
See also VIDEO 58 NEXT .... & Amazing Polly "HONEST EXPERTS ARE TRYING TO WARN YOU! VACCINES, LOCKDOWNS, MASKS & MORE" https://www.bitchute.com/video/EU5b9cR4BE6D/

Thousands of experts are putting their careers, incomes, reputations and their very lives at risk to speak out against the COVID / Corona Hoax - especially against the experimental vaccine technology which is being rolled out worldwide. (CLiCK on "MORE" in the bottom right corner to see the rest of this message & get references.)
In this video I feature many of them (but by far not all) and I give my commentary as the video goes along. I hope this will help people wake up before it is too late.

To support my work, please visit my web site here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact.html . Thank you to everyone who has sent letters, gifts, information, prayers, cards & financial contributions. I love & cherish ever single one of you!! Thank you for being part of the revolution back to common sense & humanity.

REFERENCES:

Drosten Review: https://cormandrostenreview.com/

Great Barrington Declaration: https://gbdeclaration.org/

Michael Levitt: https://www.stanforddaily.com/2020/08/02/qa-michael-levitt-on-why-there-shouldnt-be-a-lockdown-how-hes-been-tracking-coronavirus/

500 German Doctors for Truth re COVID: https://humansarefree.com/2020/09/german-doctors-on-covid-19-we-have-a-lot-of-evidence-that-its-a-fake-story-all-over-the-world.html

Primary Doctors Medical Journal: https://pdmj.org/about/

Drosten PCR challenge: https://2020news.de/en/drosten-pcr-test-study-withdrawal-requested-due-to-scientific-error-and-massive-conflict-of-interest/

Wodarg / Yeadon call for halt to vaccine / petition: https://2020news.de/en/dr-wodarg-and-dr-yeadon-request-a-stop-of-all-corona-vaccination-studies-and-call-for-co-signing-the-petition/

VIDEO: Dr. James Lyons-Weiler re COVID fallacies & vaccine dangers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkGB1-YFn1Q&;feature=emb_logo

ASK THE EXPERTS / The Question on Everyone’s Mind: re vaccines & fake-pandemic: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PlhepmJHZhlQ/

Corona Committee Evidence: Reiner Fuelmich on phone with Dr. Hockertz: https://player.vimeo.com/video/487879592

Mix-n-Match Vax UK: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9027097/People-mix-match-coronavirus-vaccines-jab-chiefs-say.html

Fertility warnings not printed on leaflet for recipients: https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/uk-government-warns-doctors-about-infertility-possibility-with-pfizer-covid-vaccine-but-no-warning-to-patients/

Beate Bahner: https://lacrunadellago.net/2020/04/15/german-lawyer-beate-bahner-was-taken-to-a-mental-institution/?lang=en

German Lawyers Initiate Class Action Lawsuit VIDEO Fuellmich: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/12/05/coronavirus-lawsuit.aspx?cid_medium=etaf&;cid=share

Ioannidis: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-ioannidis-affair-a-tale-of-major-scientific-overreaction/

Richie Allen Show: https://tunein.com/radio/The-Richie-Allen-Show-s236521/
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