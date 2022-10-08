Part 2 or to Download: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2022/10/08/james-bartley-on-night-flight-with-judith-kwoba/
James Bartley returns as a guest on the Night Flight Show hosted by Judith Kwoba. James discusses a wide variety of topics including what is happening in Germany. This interview took place several weeks back and is particularly interesting in light of recent events.
