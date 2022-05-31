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Decimating Dissent: South Australian Bill Proposes Jail Time and Hefty Fines for COVID Noncompliance
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40 views • May 31, 2022
"The Law Society says it [the bill] lacks detail and would hand the Governor extraordinary permanent powers. Leaked documents have reportedly revealed ... hefty penalties of up to $75,000 and a two-year jail term planned for any future COVID breaches."
#Australia #Worldwide #MedicalTyranny #GlobalTyranny #Plandemic #BigPharma #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #RockefellerLockstep2010
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
#Australia #Worldwide #MedicalTyranny #GlobalTyranny #Plandemic #BigPharma #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #RockefellerLockstep2010
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
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