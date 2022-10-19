The Matrix: Vivid Dream (BEYOND THE VEIL SERIES)

This is the third of the vivid dreams that are being shared. This vivid dream about earth took place in 2004. It is being shared to inspire and offer hope. Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue for a spiritual transformation beyond religion, politics, and carnal desires. We are all connected and we must awaken to our soul connection. Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential to the survival of the human race.

