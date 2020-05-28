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Twitter Fact Check of Pres Trump on Ballot Harvesting NOT Based On Facts! Ballot Harvesting Is Real!
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
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18 views • May 28, 2020
While Twitter, FB, YouTube, Pinterest, and other Big Tech social media like Google pretend they are being objective, conservatives and Trump supporters know they are censoring content daily. If it threatens to expose the false Dem and far-left narrative, it gets blocked, labeled as false or the account of the poster gets banned.

Looks like Twitter picked the wrong account to paste with their false fact check label with the President's tweet. Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and their guests TX Lt. Gov Dan Patrick and former LasVegas AG Adam Laxalt present the facts about ballot harvesting fraud. Even Jerry Nadler in 2004 confirmed that "paper ballots are very susceptible to fraud". Yet Pelosi is now attempting to make mail-in ballots legal in all 50 states in advance of the 2016 election. Conservatives know why. End the Section 230 exemption for Big Tech. See a leaked copy of Pres. Trump's exec order for modifying the Section 230 exemption here: https://bit.ly/2XCXrYB

https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog

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Keywords
politicsvoter fraudyoutube censorshipfacebook censorshiptwitter censorshipballot harvestingbigtech censorshipvote theftdan patrick on tx vote theftlas vegas vote thefttucker carlson on ballot harvestingpres trump on mail in fraudjerry nadler on paper ballot fraud
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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